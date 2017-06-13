Abby’s been at Trumbull Animal Shelter for two years waiting to be adopted

This 4-year-old girl is shy at first, but take the time to get to know her fun-loving personality. She is spayed and up to date on her shots, house trained, and walks nicely on a leash. Abby likes having her belly rubbed, splashing in the water on a hot day, and enjoys getting a bath. She is fine just relaxing and hanging out too.

Her playmate shelter buddy, a 1-year-old old male bully, got adopted a few months ago and she is waiting for her turn. A home with no small children or pets would be best for Abby.

Come spend time with her in our outdoor pen area with a volunteer who can introduce you and tell you more about her. This girl has been waiting a long time at the shelter and deserves a chance to blossom in a new loving home. Get to know her, earn her trust and love, and she will be a wonderful companion.

Visit Abby and other pets available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or contact [email protected] for more information about Abby.