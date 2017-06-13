Tickets now available for Nichols Garden Club Secret Garden Tour

On Thursday, July 13, from 4 p.m. until dusk, Nichols Garden Club will present their Secret Garden Tour. Five beautiful and interesting private gardens will be made available for viewing with complimentary refreshments served at each.

Botanical themed artwork, produced by Trumbull students will be displayed in each garden.

Note that, new this year, the tour will begin at The Trumbull Historical Society, located at 1856 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, where a tour booklet with information about each garden, a map, and directions will be provided.

Proceeds of the tour will benefit the Jean Demchak Horsey scholarship fund which is presented each year to a graduating Trumbull High School Senior who will go on to study the horticultural, and environmental sciences.

Tickets $30 now available: Purchase Tickets

For more information, visit nicholsgc.org/garden-tour, or call Mia at 203-590-2232.