High temps and sunny skies

As the temperatures rise and everyone scrambles to make their way to the beach or the pool, we at the Herald ask that you share your best summer moments with us by emailing photos to [email protected]. –Jennifer Azary photo.
As the temperatures rise and everyone scrambles to make their way to the beach or the pool, we at the Herald ask that you share your best summer moments with us by emailing photos to [email protected]. –Jennifer Azary photo.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484