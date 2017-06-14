Obituary: Ronald D. East, 77, of Shelton

Ronald D. East, 77, of Shelton, owner of the East & Waldhaus Insurance Agency, husband of Susan Sharpe East, died June 11.

Born March 20, 1940 in Derby, son of the late Stanley and Ruth Vedder East.

Besides his wife, survivors include a son, Ronald D. East Jr. of Oxford, daughter, Lori Michalak of Shelton, brother, Stanley East of La Plata, Missouri, sister, Ruth Koenig of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and grandchildren, Alyssa and Jennifer East, Ronald East III and Kimberly and Michael Michalak.

Services: Friday, June 16, 11 a.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia at 11 a.m. Calling hours: Friday, 9-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton.

Memorial contributions: The First Baptist Church of Abington MA for the The Good Samaritan Hospital Mission, mail to P.O. Box 111, Shelton, CT 06484.