Police investigate Leavenworth Rd. crash that killed Ansonia man

Shelton Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed one driver and seriously injured the other.

On Tuesday, June 13 at around 7:45 p.m. the Shelton police, fire and EMS responded to the intersection of Leavenworth Rd., Birdseye Rd. and School St. for reports of a crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2004 Jeep Liberty operated by Michael Bonavita, 65, of Ansonia and a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Alexander Grosk, 28, of New Milford. Gregory Torwich, 60, of Ansonia was a passenger in the 2004 Jeep Liberty.

According to police, Bonavita and Torwich were transported to a hospital in “critical condition.”

Bonavita was ultimately pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, while Torwich is listed in serious, but stable condition. Groski suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment at the scene.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this crash. No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

 

