Retired K-9 passes away

Shelton Police’s retired K-9 Jager died on Tuesday, June 13.

K-9 Jager came to the department in 2008 partially through a donation from People’s United Bank. Jager was paired with his partner Detective Christopher Nugent. Jager was an asset to the department and assisted several local, state, and federal agencies during his career.

K-9 Jager was an effective tool for law enforcement during major investigations in Shelton and other jurisdictions. Jager and his handler proved to be an effective team by combining Nugent’s law enforcement awareness and K-9 Jager’s willingness to work. Jager assisted in approximately 75 successful tracks and apprehended as many as 15 dangerous suspects.

Detective Nugent and K-9 Jager were also active in the community. The pair was known to visit area schools and attend community functions and programs. K-9 Jage retired in 2014 and continued to live with Detective Nugent.