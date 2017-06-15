Shelton Herald

Matt Batten chosen in Major League Baseball Draft

By Shelton Herald on June 15, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Matt Batten from Shelton was selected by the San Diego Padres in the Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday.

A former St. Joseph High standout, Batten was chosen by the Padres in the 32nd round, the 948th overall pick.

Batten led Quinnipiac University this past season with a .305 batting average.

He had three home runs and had 26 RBIs playing in the infield for coach John Delaney’s Bobcats.

In his career, Batten set program records for hits with 249 and stolen bases with 65.

He tied the mark for most runs scored with 139.

