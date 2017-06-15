Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Dawn Larson, 37, of Beacon Falls, formerly of Monroe

Kimberly “Kim” Dawn Larson, 37, of Beacon Falls, formerly of Monroe, died June 13.

Born Aug. 1, 1979, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., daughter of Robert and Frances Larson of Monroe.

Besides her parents, survivors include three children, Hayley Larson, Logan and Savannah Shaw, siblings, Jennifer and Craig Mahon of Woburn, Mass., Brian and Sarah Larson of Shelton, Robert Shaw of Wethersfield, fiance, Jason Nagy of Beacon Falls, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours: Friday, June 16, 4-8 p.m., Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Services: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m., Saint Jude’s Catholic Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Food Bank and Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.