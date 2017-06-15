Shelton Herald

Obituary: Joseph Thomas Nedavaska, 4-months-old

By Shelton Herald on June 15, 2017

Joseph Thomas Nedavaska, 4-months-old, died June 13.  

Born on Jan. 25, son of Frank J. Nedavaska and Nicole Pagano.

Also survived by siblings, Frankie and Chloe, paternal grandmother, Norine (Ma) and the late Frank (Shelton) Nedavaska, maternal grandparents, Edward and Linda Pagano, maternal great-grandmothers, Elizabeth Pagano and Mildred Piotrowski, uncle, Jason (Fudd) Nedavaska, aunt, Kelly (Tyler) Stebbins, uncle, Alan (Kelly) Pagano, aunt, Danielle (Wil) Small and grand aunt, Ginger Wasilewski.

Calling hours: Sunday, 2-5 p.m., James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Avenue, Shelton. A service will be held at 4:45 in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

