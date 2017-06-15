Two hour standoff leads to arrest of bank robbery suspect

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task force, Shelton Detectives and Stratford Police responded to a scene in Stratford this morning where they arrested a suspect who is believed to have robbed a Shelton and New Haven bank.

On Thursday June 15 at around 6 a.m., members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Shelton Detectives and Stratford Police responded to 76 Pleasantview Ave in Stratford in an attempt to locate Bryce Laister, 24, for several outstanding arrest warrants.

Police received a tip that Laister had been staying at that address for several months.

Laister had 4 outstanding arrest warrants in Connecticut and three out of state warrants. He was also developed as a suspect in two recent armed robberies at the Stop and Shop People’s Bank in Shelton and New Haven, according to police.

Upon the authorities arrival, the homeowner answered the door and told police that Laister was staying at the home and was upstairs at the time.

When the authorities entered the room where Lasiter was located, he pulled out a handgun which led to a standoff with officers. Approximately two hours later officers on scene negotiated a peaceful surrender and Laister was taken into custody by Stratford Police.

Shelton Police charged Laister with the Shelton People’s Bank armed robbery that occurred on May 30. Laister was charged with first degree robbery, third degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and second degree breach of peace.

Laister was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, June 16.