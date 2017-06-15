Shelton Herald

Obituary: Angelina R. Scaife, 80, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on June 15, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Angelina R. Scaife, 80, of Shelton, assembler and inspector for Hull Dye and Print Works and Swiss Army Brands Inc., wife of the late John “Jack” G. Scaife Sr., died June 10, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Shelton, April 14, 1937, daughter of the late Adolph M. and Anna M. Fusco DiCapua.

Survived by sons, John (Jack) G. Scaife Jr. and Tony (Anthony) A. Scaife, daughter, Ruth Ann Scaife-Sanabria (Edgardo), nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters, Elizabeth M. Judy (Robert), and Marie F. Poirier, sisters-in-law, Carol DiCapua, Jean R. Scovile, and Georgianna Cairone, a godson, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Christopher DiCapua, and sister, Elisa G. DeLorenzo.

Services: Friday June 16, 7 p.m., James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. Calling hours: 4 p.m., until time of service. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Hospital at closertofree.com, or to American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Two hour standoff leads to arrest of bank robbery suspect Next Post Dogs and Horses — A history and presentation of their service to us Saturday
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress