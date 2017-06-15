Obituary: Angelina R. Scaife, 80, of Shelton

Angelina R. Scaife, 80, of Shelton, assembler and inspector for Hull Dye and Print Works and Swiss Army Brands Inc., wife of the late John “Jack” G. Scaife Sr., died June 10, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Shelton, April 14, 1937, daughter of the late Adolph M. and Anna M. Fusco DiCapua.

Survived by sons, John (Jack) G. Scaife Jr. and Tony (Anthony) A. Scaife, daughter, Ruth Ann Scaife-Sanabria (Edgardo), nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters, Elizabeth M. Judy (Robert), and Marie F. Poirier, sisters-in-law, Carol DiCapua, Jean R. Scovile, and Georgianna Cairone, a godson, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Christopher DiCapua, and sister, Elisa G. DeLorenzo.

Services: Friday June 16, 7 p.m., James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. Calling hours: 4 p.m., until time of service. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Hospital at closertofree.com, or to American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.