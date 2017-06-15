St. Mary’s – St. Michaels to host annual Housy Duck Race June 24

St. Mary’s – St. Michaels Elementary /Middle School in Derby will host its ninth annual Housy Duck Race on June 24.

The school will host the event on Derby Day, June 24, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The ducks will be released at the Derby-Shelton Bridge at 2 p.m. Principle Linda Coppola commented on the annual race.

“The Housy Duck Race is the last major fundraiser of the school year for St. Mary – St. Michael School,” said Coppola. “What makes it so special is that the Duck Race is part of Derby Day, a community event. We invite families to come to the Derby – Shelton Bridge at 2 p.m. on June 24 to watch as the ducks are tossed into the river by a pay-loader.”

Each small plastic duck costs $5 per ticket, coinciding with a number on the duck.

The first 65 ducks to cross the finish line will provide an award to 65 winners with 65 great prizes, including a grand prize of $1,000.

Tickets can be purchased at various locations around Derby and neighboring towns, including Walmart and during St. Mary’s masses.

Along with the duck race, the school is hosting a duck-decorating contest. Larger rubber ducks are available to purchase for decorating, costing only $10. The Valley Arts Council will judge the dandy ducks at 12 noon.