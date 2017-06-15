Shelton Herald

Local supermarket donates nearly $7,500 to Mohegan Elementary

By Shelton Herald on June 15, 2017 in Community, Schools

On Thursday Dawn Altieri (far left), the Customer Service Manager of the Shelton Stop & Shop, and Cindy Carrasquilla (far right), Stop & Shop’s Manager of Public Relations and Community Relations, presented Mohegan Elementary School Principal Ellen Tuckner (second from left) and fourth grade student Ella Walsh (second from right) with a check for $7,428.72 at the school’s End of Year Rally for their participation in Stop & Shop’s A+ School Rewards Program fundraiser.

The school will use the funds to help teachers bring innovative approaches and curricula to their students.

Stop & Shop has distributed over $890,000 this year to 1,426 schools across Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

