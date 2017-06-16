Obituary: Robert Wood, 88, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull

Robert Wood, 88, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull, retired meat cutter for First National Stores, husband of the late Maryanne Smith Wood, died June 11, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Kingston, N.Y.

Also predeceased by brothers, James and Allan Wood and his sister, Carol Rodelsturtz.

Survived by son, Brian Robert Wood and his wife, Susan Willett of New Jersey, daughter, Mary Catherine Wood of Shelton, sister, Helen Barnes and her husband, Rev. Alden Barnes of Cromwell, three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Friday, June 16, at 1 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Rd. Shelton. A repast will follow the service, and all are welcome to join. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions: VARCA, 5 Coon Hollow Rd. Derby, CT 06418.