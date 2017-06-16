Shelton Herald

Obituary: Ana Cardoso Vieira, 52, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on June 16, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Ana Cardoso Vieira, 52, of Shelton, wife of Manuel Vieira, died June 14, in Bridgeport Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Luanda, Angola, Africa on April 14, 1965, daughter of the late Alfredo and Maria Amelia Moreira Cardoso.

Besides her husband, survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Vieira of Orange, and Erika Vieira Araujo and her husband, David of Woodbridge, grandson, Lucas Araujo, sister, Stella Esteves and her husband, Jose of Monroe, mother-in-law, Helena Monteiro of Portugal, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by father-in-law, Manuel Vieira.

Services: Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter’s Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Shelton High School 2017 Commencement Ceremony (Slideshow) Next Post Inland Wetlands rejects proposal to rebury rubber waste
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress