Obituary: Ana Cardoso Vieira, 52, of Shelton

Ana Cardoso Vieira, 52, of Shelton, wife of Manuel Vieira, died June 14, in Bridgeport Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Luanda, Angola, Africa on April 14, 1965, daughter of the late Alfredo and Maria Amelia Moreira Cardoso.

Besides her husband, survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Vieira of Orange, and Erika Vieira Araujo and her husband, David of Woodbridge, grandson, Lucas Araujo, sister, Stella Esteves and her husband, Jose of Monroe, mother-in-law, Helena Monteiro of Portugal, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by father-in-law, Manuel Vieira.

Services: Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter’s Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.