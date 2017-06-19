Obituary: Matilda “Tillie” R. Zega Mainiero, 76, of Trumbull

Matilda “Tillie” R. Zega Mainiero, 76, of Trumbull, taught French at Masuk High School, manager at Pathmark, worked in the registrar’s office at Southern Connecticut State University, wife of Richard J. Mainiero of Trumbull, died June 15, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 6, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Scovanna Zega.

Besides her husband, survivors include two sons, Richard Mainiero of New York City and Ronald Mainiero and his wife, Laurie of Shelton and three grandchildren.

Calling hours: Tuesday, June 20, 3-6 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A service will take place on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.