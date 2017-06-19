Shelton Herald

Obituary: Marie G. Pagliaro Pinto, 92, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on June 19, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marie G. Pagliaro Pinto, 92, of Trumbull, aide with the Trumbull Public Schools, wife of the late Carlino “Carl” Pinto, died June 14, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 10, 1925, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Rapillo Pagliaro.

Survivors include two daughters, Diana Wezalis and her husband, Richard of Landenberg, Pa. and Carol Pinto of Shelton, two grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Monday, June 19, 1:30 p.m. Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 2 p.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Monday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

