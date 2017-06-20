Shelton Herald

Aquarion advises customers to refuse entrance without scheduled appointment

By HAN Network on June 20, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Aquarion advises residents and business owners to refuse entrance into their home or business unless they have a scheduled appointment and see company-issued photo identification. Indoor utility work is only being completed by scheduled appointment.

“Aquarion Water Company employees follow strict protocols when entering customers’ homes and businesses, which include showing the customer an Aquarion photo ID,” said Charles V. Firlotte, Aquarion president and CEO. “We also encourage customers to call our Customer Service Center prior to allowing entry.”

Aquarion Water Company employees and contractors are required to carry company-issued photo identification at all times and to present such identification upon request when entering a customer’s home. If a worker cannot produce identification, customers should not allow entrance into their home or business and should immediately contact the police.

Anyone who has further questions or would like to confirm a scheduled appointment may contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 203-445-7310. Customers outside the Greater Bridgeport area can call 1-800-732-9678.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company and its subsidiaries, visit aquarionwater.com or facebook.com/aquarionwater.

Related posts:

  1. Aquarion announces statewide awards for environmental excellence
  2. Aquarion continues search for environmental champions
  3. Aquarion asks customers to move water conservation efforts indoors
  4. Aquarion Water Company offers free fishing permits

Tags: ,

Previous Post Tigger is now available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter Next Post The Drive at 12:30: Journey from abandonment, struggle to helping others
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress