Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursdays, June 22 & June 29, 11 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session!!

Sing Me A Fairy Tale – Thursday, June 22. Kids are invited to a musical storytelling series that incorporates singing, dancing, props, and rhythm instruments! Instructor Michelle Urban will encourage families to explore fairy tale themes in a new way! Register for each week separately starting June 8.

Stories at the Dog Park! – Friday, June 23, Large Dogs: 10:30 AM – 11 AM Small Dogs: 11:15 AM – 11:45 AM. Children of all ages are invited to bring their dogs to storytime! Meet Ms. Marissa at Shelton’s Dog Park for stories, songs, and canine fun! Rain date is Friday, June 30 (this will replace Show-and- Tell Stories that day).

Welcome to Lincoln Center Local – Saturday, June 24, 1 p.m., The Huntington Branch Library is thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Center to show free performance screenings to our patrons. Our first summer program is “Richard Tucker Opera Gala: a New Century”. The Richard Tucker Music Foundation’s Gala—a perennial highlight of the opera season—features performances from Angela Meade, Joseph Calleja, Elena Bocherova, and Ildar Abdrazakov and is hosted by Audra McDonald.

Magical Flight Shop Drama Program! – Monday, June 26, 4 p.m., Theatre educator Ingrid Schaeffer will guide kids as they act out a magical story about a shop where airplanes, helicopters, and other flying vehicles come to life!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Reader’s Theatre – Monday, June 26, 5:30 p.m., Theatre educator Ingrid Schaeffer will direct tweens, ages 9-12, as they read a short play version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Then, play games with story-related sweets! (Note: activities will include desserts that contain food allergens.)

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Dissecting Owl Pellets (How Cool is That?!) – Tuesday, June 27, 2 p.m., Kids in grades K-5 can join Velya Jancz-Urban in a dissection of pellets that owls have regurgitated. These pellets contain pieces of prey that can't be digested, such as feathers and bones. Children will learn about the food chain, mammal anatomy, and birds of prey.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, June 28, 11:00 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children and their caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

As I See It – Wednesday, June 28, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Show-and- Tell Stories – Friday, June 30, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., During this program designed for ages 3 & up, join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs! Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. Younger visitors are welcome at the 10:30 AM session. The 11 AM session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game! (This is the rain date for Stories at the Dog Park. If held today, this will replace Show-and- Tell Stories).

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome. Special Story time on June 22 with special guest Ms. Christy of The Ice Cream Shoppe.

Life is Art – Thursdays, June 22 & June 29, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Budding Bookworms – Monday, June 26, 10:30 a.m., Ages 0-5. Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A Great way to begin your work week.

Books @ Noon – Monday, June 26, 12 p.m., New book discussion group for adults on fourth Mondays at noon. This month’s selection is Raven Black by Ann Cleeves. Group meets in handicapped accessible ground floor meeting room; bring along lunch and the library will offer beverage and dessert, new members welcome.

Knit! – Tuesday, June 27, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Sciencetellers – Wednesday, June 28, 1:30 p.m., Ahoy! Set sail with us on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to build a ship before all hope is lost…at sea! Do not miss this refreshing nautical tale with a twist. Limited seating: free tickets will be given out 30 minutes before performance.

Spanish with Sandra – Wednesday, June 28, 4:30 p.m., Announcing a NEW drop-in story time @ Plumb Memorial Library. Please help us welcome Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish!

Globe Trotters Book Club – Wednesday, June 28, 6 p.m., A new multi-cultural family book club where we explore the world through books geared toward kids 5-9 years old and their caregivers. We will read a book together, engage in a book-related activity and then you will get a FREE copy of the book as a gift! Registration is required 2 weeks prior to the date of book club meeting.

Repeat Reads – Friday, June 30, 6 p.m., Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth, this month’s book is The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.