Valley Chapter of Literacy Volunteers relocated to Derby

The Valley Chapter of Literacy Volunteers of Greater New Haven, has moved its office to 30 Elizabeth Street in Derby. Its new phone number is 203-736-5420 Ext. 267. They are in the building with Team, Inc.

Kathi Hunt, the Valley Program Manager, is available to register Adult students who are looking for two hours a week of free Tutoring to improve their English reading, writing and speaking skills.

The Valley Chapter of Literacy Volunteers is also looking for community adults who want to volunteer to be a tutor. No special background is needed. They group will train volunteers and give them the resources and support they need. People who like to help others and who have a good grasp of the English language and perhaps love to read can call the office for an appointment. The next Tutor Training is in September.