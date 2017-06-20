Shelton Herald

Valley Chapter of Literacy Volunteers relocated to Derby

By Shelton Herald on June 20, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

The Valley Chapter of Literacy Volunteers of Greater New Haven, has moved its office to 30 Elizabeth Street in Derby.  Its new phone number is 203-736-5420 Ext. 267.  They are in the building with Team, Inc.  

Kathi Hunt, the Valley Program Manager, is available to register Adult students who are looking for two hours a week of free Tutoring to improve their English reading, writing and speaking skills.

The Valley Chapter of Literacy Volunteers is also looking for community adults who want to volunteer to be a tutor.  No special background is needed. They group will train volunteers and give them the resources and support they need.  People who like to help others and who have a good grasp of the English language and perhaps love to read can call the office for an appointment. The next Tutor Training is in September.

Related posts:

  1. Vintage vehicles and classic car show June 15 in Shelton
  2. State to pave Route 108 section in Shelton during the coming days
  3. Revitalizing old factory sites
  4. Resident’s Trump sign damaged and stolen from property
Previous Post Grants helps grief education center build memorial walkway garden Next Post Energy savings information for Connecticut homeowners
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress