Two restaurants to open on Bridgeport Avenue

Two new restaurants are coming to Shelton, both on Bridgeport Avenue on the fringe of downtown.

Bull & Barley, a gastro pub, is expected to open its doors in early July in the former Draft House, 350 Bridgeport Ave. The father-and-son team of Donald and Daniel Solostri are pursuing their first venture in the restaurant business.

Donald Solostri described it as an eating establishment with a bar.

“The booze is just going to complement the food now,” he said, stressing it won’t be “a party house.” No live music is expected to be offered.

The younger Daniel Solostri, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, will be the chef. Bull & Barley will serve new American fare.

“We’re going to kick it up a couple notches,” Donald Solostri said of the food offerings.

P&Z on June 13 approved a sign for the eatery, which is in a small shopping plaza. The Draft House was a once-popular drinking establishment that sometimes featured bands. It went out of business a few months ago.

Barra, an Italian eatery, will open in about five weeks in the Market Place (Big Y) shopping center at 405 Bridgeport Ave. Barra representative Kurt Popick told the P&Z it will occupy a 4,500-square-foot space and should include mozzarella, pizza and gelato bar areas.

P&Z approved the wording on an awning for the establishment, which also will serve alcohol. The owners now operate Prime 111 restaurant in Trumbull.

