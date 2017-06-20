Grants helps grief education center build memorial walkway garden

A $2,500 grant from the Valley Community Foundation helped volunteers with Adam’s House construct a front garden on June 14 that encircles the memorial walkway at the nonprofit grief education center located at 241 Coram Ave.

Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota said, “We are thrilled that our front garden surrounding our memorial walkway is now a beautiful, welcoming space that will offer peace and healing not only to grieving children and families that enter our program, but to all in the Shelton community that pass by our doors.”

As part of the Adam’s House “Healing Hearts” program, children can create a commemorative brick to place on the memorial walkway to honor and celebrate the life a loved one.

The Valley Community Foundation grant funded the plantings and construction of the gardens that encompass the memorial walkway.

“Valley Community Foundation (VCF) President and CEO Sharon Closius works closely with our program officer and community grants committee to make smart investments in the changing needs and opportunities of the Valley,” said Alan Tyma, VCF Board Chair. “The Foundation is thrilled to be able to support the mission of the Adam’s House at the maximum level of our community grants, ranging from $250-$2,500. One focus of the Foundation is to strengthen the impact of small nonprofits, those with fewer than two full-time or fewer than four part-time staff, by supporting a variety of community engagement efforts. Based on their presentation, Adam’s House should be a valuable member of our community for a long time.”

The Olde Ripton Garden Club in Shelton led by Garden Designer Renee Marsh, owner of A Simpler Place, contributed the project’s landscape design. 12 volunteers from the Shelton office of Nasdaq made up the labor force that turned Marsh’s landscape design into reality. During a warm, sunny day, the Nasdaq volunteers cheerfully planted a new array of hydrangeas, lilies, catmint, roses, a dogwood tree and other plantings to create the memorial walkway landscaping and front garden.