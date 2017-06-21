Shelton Police arrested a 270 pound Derby man for allegedly lifting up one of his son’s five year old classmates up over his head and screaming at him for taking a Father’s Day card that his son had made for him.

On Monday, June 16, police arrested Lance Churchill, 33, of Sunset Drive in Derby for his connection to an incident that occurred in Apple Tree day care located at 117 long Hill Cross Roads in Shelton.

That same Monday, the day care was hosting a Father’s Day party where all the children’s fathers were invited to attend.

According to police, during the party the children made Father’s day cards and gave them to their respective fathers.

Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police said in a prepared statement that one of the children “playfully” took Churchill’s card that he received from his son and ran around the room with it.

Police said Churchill, who is 6’4, responded by chasing the child and picking him up over his head. Bango said once Churchill put the child down he pinned him to the ground and began to scream at him in front of all the other children.

Bango said the incident was “ended” when daycare staff ripped the child away from Churchill and called the police.

According to Bango, once police arrived Churchill wanted the five year boy arrested.

Churchill was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct. Churchill was given a Derby Superior court date of June 30 and released on a $1,500 bond.