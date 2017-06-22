SIS announces Students of the Year

The following students have been selected as Students of the Year for the 2016- 2017 school year at the Shelton Intermediate School:
Team Inspiration- Sada Mussa Michael Kiwak
Team Ambition- Emily Sandin Francis Jones
Team Determination- Zoe Yoon Alexander Nip
Team Kindness- Elizabeth Porto Andrew Zhang
Team Acceptance- Keira O’Connor Jared Sedlock
Team Integrity- Chelsea Larke Kaushal Kulkarni
Team Fortitude- Alyssa Jardim Joseph Ciccone
Team Tenacity- Isabella Silvis Jase Co
Team Unity- Maddigan Leifer John Esteves
Team Perseverance- Emma D’Amico Jack Mandulak
This program is designed to recognize a student from each team who has demonstrated good citizenship, positive attitude and/or excellence in academics, activities, etc. Teachers nominate students monthly, along with providing reasons for their nomination. Team teachers then vote and winners are selected. At the end of the year, all Students of the Month become eligible to be voted Students of the Year.