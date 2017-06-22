Shelton Herald

SIS announces Students of the Year

By Shelton Herald on June 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The following students have been selected as Students of the Year for the 2016- 2017 school year at the Shelton Intermediate School:

Team Inspiration- Sada Mussa Michael Kiwak

Team Ambition- Emily Sandin Francis Jones

Team Determination- Zoe Yoon Alexander Nip

Team Kindness- Elizabeth Porto Andrew Zhang

Team Acceptance- Keira O’Connor Jared Sedlock

Team Integrity- Chelsea Larke Kaushal Kulkarni

Team Fortitude- Alyssa Jardim Joseph Ciccone

Team Tenacity- Isabella Silvis Jase Co

Team Unity- Maddigan Leifer John Esteves

Team Perseverance- Emma D’Amico Jack Mandulak

This program is designed to recognize a student from each team who has demonstrated good citizenship, positive attitude and/or excellence in academics, activities, etc. Teachers nominate students monthly, along with providing reasons for their nomination. Team teachers then vote and winners are selected. At the end of the year, all Students of the Month become eligible to be voted Students of the Year.

