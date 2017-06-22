2017 SIS 8th grade awards

The Shelton Intermediate School held its Eighth Grade Awards Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The assembly was held to recognize outstanding achievement throughout the school year. Headmaster Kenneth Saranich applauded the eighth graders for their outstanding
Accomplishments. Awards were presented to the following students:
The William Andy Brennan Award – Excellence in Spanish
Melaina Roberto, Majd Saymeh
The Robert & Lillian Butler Award – Excellence and Enthusiasm in Spanish
Michael Kiwak, Max McLoughlin
The Kathryn Provasoli Award – Achievement, Interest and Enthusiasm in Spanish
Alexander Ozonoff
The Kathryn Provasoli Award – Achievement, Interest and Enthusiasm in French
Julia Zapadka
The Sumner Stowe Award – Effort & Enthusiasm in French
Sarah Hurlbert, Jillian LaPrise, Jocelin Miranda
The George Ann Mestuzzi Memorial Award – Excellence & Outstanding Effort in Mathematics
Majd Saymeh, Kassidy Wojtowicz, Nico Marini, Zoe Yoon, Samantha Randall
(7th grade ceremony), Andrew Zhang, Kaylee Gura, Diya Patel (7th grade ceremony), Grace McPadden (7th grade ceremony)
Lucy M. Beard Memorial Award – Excellence in History
Elizabeth Porto
The Paul Gerst Memorial Award – Excellence in science
Jules Cayer
The Carolyn Petz Award – To a Student Who Is Helpful and Respectful to Others
Mya Merenda
The Mary Lou Cook Award – To a Student Who Exhibits Leadership, Wisdom and Compassion
Kaylee Gura
The Russell & Nolda McKinnon Award – To a Student Who Has Shown Courage and Determination
Angel Arroyo, Jake Sciongay
The Jason Gigliotti Resilience Award – To a Student Who Displays Resilience Through Strength and Perseverance Even Through Times of Adversity
Christian Ripke
The Joseph Cajigas Memorial Award – To an 8th Grade Student Who Exemplifies the Traits of Dedication, Leadership and Sportsmanship
Kaylee Gura
Lynn Plaskon Memorial Award – To a Student Who Has Exhibited Qualities of Kindness, Determination and Perseverance
Ericka Neves
The Anthony C. Ballaro, Jr., Memorial Award – To a Student Whose Friendly Spirit, Kindness and Determination Inspire the Students and Staff of Shelton Intermediate School.
Josiah Kellogg
The Robert A. Stellavato Scholar Athlete Award – To Two Eighth Grade Students (One Male, One Female) For Outstanding Academic Achievement and Who Have Demonstrated Leadership and Sportsmanship in an Interscholastic Sport
Jessica Jayakar, Anthony Steele
Timothy J. Walsh III Award – To an 8th Grade Student Who Has Exhibited Qualities of Good Citizenship, School Spirit and Integrity
Liam Saranich
The William A. Banfe Award – To an 8th Grade Student Who Has Exhibited Outstanding Effort and Achievement
Jules Cayer
The William A. Banfe Award – To an 8th Grade Student for Dedicated School Service
Lia Fadiman
SIS School Service Award – To an Active Boy and Girl Showing Leadership, Respect for Self and Others and Who Will be Attending Shelton High School
Seyanah Quiles-Sisk, Ethan Stutheit
SIS Special Recognition Award – For Outstanding Effort Throughout the Year
Juan Miguel Barranco, Emma Buglione
The Kathleen C. B. Samela Award – To a Student Who Shows Interest in the History of Shelton
Caroline McCormick
American Legion Oratory Contest Winners
1st Place– Emily Sandin,
2nd Place– Amber Moen,
3rd Place– James Daly
4th Place– Francis Jones
Shelton Intermediate School Awards Were Given to Students Who Showed Excellence in:
2D Art Illustration- Katelyn MacFadyen, Pranav Nair
3D Art Design- Leah Verrilli, Anthony Gabino
Business Technology- Neha Jayanna, Connor Jensen
Communications Technology- Brooke Doolan, William Gualtiere
Exploring World Cultures- Cathleen Higgins, Troy Conger-Bailey
French I- Sydney Leifer, Robert Quevedo
Spanish I- Akshitha Thippa, Walker Toth
Band- Shannon Brooks, Nico Marini
Jazz Choir- Megan McCarthy, Shane Savoie
Music Production- Megan McCarthy, Braedon Hurd
Excellence in Music- Julia Zapadka, Brandon Acervida
The Inventor’s Lab- Paula Ribeiro, Michael Mourtadh
The Life Lab- Kaylee Gura, Nikolas Charney
Physical Education- Trista Oddo, Tanner Chernowsky
Real Life Applications- Jacob Clarke, Paul Winter
Students Who Have Shown Excellence in Academic Areas:
Language Arts- Emma Buglione, Yana Baltsevych, Melaina Roberto, Akshitha Thippa, Sydney Leifer
Science- Carolyn Maher, Emily Sandin, Jessica Jayakar, Robert Quevedo, William Zaccagnini
Social Studies- Alexander Ozonoff, Michael Mourtadh, Kelsey Beas, Elizabeth Porto, Alexander Dobrzycki
Algebra- Majd Saymeh, Zoe Yoon, Andrew Zhang, Suhaas Nadella
Math- Kassidy Wojtowicz, Nico Marini, Erika Olson, Kaylee Gura, Maliya Reid
Most Improved in:
Language Arts- Justin Ayora, Angel Arroyo, Andalysha Herbert, Tyler Montanaro, Noah Hardy
Science- Patrick Burden, Malachi Morales, Owen daSilva, Joseph Viglione, Victoria Merced
Social Studies- Ricky McFarren, Angel Arroyo, Sam West, Lawrence Pirone, Amanda Lesmes
Algebra- Clarissa Pierre, Gabriela Russo, Gavin Powe, Morgan Jose Math Michelle Cuellar, Angel Arroyo, Matthew Horvath, Kayla Young, Pedro Jesus
Citizenship Awards: Caitlin McNeil, Cathleen Higgins, Lia Fadiman, Liam Saranich, Carla Leonzi
Consistent Effort: Narmer Bazile, Seyanah Quiles-Sisk, Lauren Keklik, Emily Bouvier, Pavel Khorkin