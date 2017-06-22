Shelton Herald

SIS announces awards for 2016-17 school year

By Shelton Herald on June 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The following seventh grade students at the Shelton Intermediate School were presented with awards for the 2016-2017 school year at an assembly held on June 14, 2017.

Students listed have shown excellence in the following academic areas:

Language Arts- Samantha Randall, Olivia Bunn, Marisa Savino, Bianca Youd, Ashley Jacob

Math- Samantha Randall (Mestuzzi Award), Deepak Prakash, Olivia Bunn, Grace McPadden (Mestuzzi Award), Isabella Silvis, Elizabeth Kennedy, Isabela Silva, Diya Patel (Mestuzzi Award for Algebra)

Science- Greta Parkes, Sofia Gasbarro, Diana Acosta Garcia, Rachel Morrow, Mia Chen

Social Studies- Samantha Randall, Alyssa Jardim, Spencer Trautz, Sarah Broad, Alexandra D’Amico

All Subjects- Chelsea Larke, Yuting Lin, Adriana Franzese, Caileigh Cisero, Mackenzie Trafecante

Most Improved Students in Academic Areas:

Language Arts- Michael Caruso, Michael Garrison, Aja-nei Stinson, Julianna DeMarco, Matthew Moura-Sanchez

Math- Alexis Moura, Kaziah Hill, Luke Gomes, Sophia Alkaul, Xiomara Santos-Colon

Science- Gabriela DaSilva, Ligia Miketta, Jason Loh, Luke Perley, Jennifer Borucki

Social Studies- Kelsi Boath, Michael Ullrich, Josmarie Candelario Ramos, Avalina Maurati, Matthew Diaz

Effort- Emily Carlin, Daniel Connolly, Lorissa Potje, Sean Nunes-Enxuto, Diana Acosta Garcia, Daniel Kim, Veronica Shuby, Joseph Giovannini, Alyssa Dymerski, Joseph Ciambriello

Student of the Year Awards Were Given to Students Who Showed Excellence in Unified Arts:

Business Technology- Alyssa Jardim, Joseph Ciccone

Exploring World Cultures Mia Kmetz, Connor Dapp

3D Art & Design- Annelyse Sherman, Jase Co

2D Art & Illustration- Kaitlin Csech, Jacob Villalobos

Communications Technology- Giovanna Gonzalez, Deepak Prakash

World Music Tour- Sophia Curran, Joseph Reynolds

Jazz Choir- Andrea Rueda, Jeffrey Santos

Music Production- Grace McPadden, Matheus De Almeida

Band- Lilian Cable, Daniel Kim

The Inventor’s Lab Emma D’Amico, Joseph Savino

The Life Lab- Greta Parkes, Shayaan Dabiran

Physical Education- Valery Krylova, Trevor Kellogg

Related posts:

  1. Teen arrested after alleged gun threat
  2. Shelton schools celebrate Read Across America Day (Slideshow)
  3. Snow day fun (slideshow)
  4. Lauretti’s budget proposes tax decrease
Previous Post HAN Network continues to expand audience Next Post SIS announces Students of the Year
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress