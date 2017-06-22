SIS announces awards for 2016-17 school year

The following seventh grade students at the Shelton Intermediate School were presented with awards for the 2016-2017 school year at an assembly held on June 14, 2017.
Students listed have shown excellence in the following academic areas:
Language Arts- Samantha Randall, Olivia Bunn, Marisa Savino, Bianca Youd, Ashley Jacob
Math- Samantha Randall (Mestuzzi Award), Deepak Prakash, Olivia Bunn, Grace McPadden (Mestuzzi Award), Isabella Silvis, Elizabeth Kennedy, Isabela Silva, Diya Patel (Mestuzzi Award for Algebra)
Science- Greta Parkes, Sofia Gasbarro, Diana Acosta Garcia, Rachel Morrow, Mia Chen
Social Studies- Samantha Randall, Alyssa Jardim, Spencer Trautz, Sarah Broad, Alexandra D’Amico
All Subjects- Chelsea Larke, Yuting Lin, Adriana Franzese, Caileigh Cisero, Mackenzie Trafecante
Most Improved Students in Academic Areas:
Language Arts- Michael Caruso, Michael Garrison, Aja-nei Stinson, Julianna DeMarco, Matthew Moura-Sanchez
Math- Alexis Moura, Kaziah Hill, Luke Gomes, Sophia Alkaul, Xiomara Santos-Colon
Science- Gabriela DaSilva, Ligia Miketta, Jason Loh, Luke Perley, Jennifer Borucki
Social Studies- Kelsi Boath, Michael Ullrich, Josmarie Candelario Ramos, Avalina Maurati, Matthew Diaz
Effort- Emily Carlin, Daniel Connolly, Lorissa Potje, Sean Nunes-Enxuto, Diana Acosta Garcia, Daniel Kim, Veronica Shuby, Joseph Giovannini, Alyssa Dymerski, Joseph Ciambriello
Student of the Year Awards Were Given to Students Who Showed Excellence in Unified Arts:
Business Technology- Alyssa Jardim, Joseph Ciccone
Exploring World Cultures Mia Kmetz, Connor Dapp
3D Art & Design- Annelyse Sherman, Jase Co
2D Art & Illustration- Kaitlin Csech, Jacob Villalobos
Communications Technology- Giovanna Gonzalez, Deepak Prakash
World Music Tour- Sophia Curran, Joseph Reynolds
Jazz Choir- Andrea Rueda, Jeffrey Santos
Music Production- Grace McPadden, Matheus De Almeida
Band- Lilian Cable, Daniel Kim
The Inventor’s Lab Emma D’Amico, Joseph Savino
The Life Lab- Greta Parkes, Shayaan Dabiran
Physical Education- Valery Krylova, Trevor Kellogg