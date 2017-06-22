SIS announces awards for 2016-17 school year

The following seventh grade students at the Shelton Intermediate School were presented with awards for the 2016-2017 school year at an assembly held on June 14, 2017.

Students listed have shown excellence in the following academic areas:

Language Arts- Samantha Randall, Olivia Bunn, Marisa Savino, Bianca Youd, Ashley Jacob

Math- Samantha Randall (Mestuzzi Award), Deepak Prakash, Olivia Bunn, Grace McPadden (Mestuzzi Award), Isabella Silvis, Elizabeth Kennedy, Isabela Silva, Diya Patel (Mestuzzi Award for Algebra)

Science- Greta Parkes, Sofia Gasbarro, Diana Acosta Garcia, Rachel Morrow, Mia Chen

Social Studies- Samantha Randall, Alyssa Jardim, Spencer Trautz, Sarah Broad, Alexandra D’Amico

All Subjects- Chelsea Larke, Yuting Lin, Adriana Franzese, Caileigh Cisero, Mackenzie Trafecante

Most Improved Students in Academic Areas:

Language Arts- Michael Caruso, Michael Garrison, Aja-nei Stinson, Julianna DeMarco, Matthew Moura-Sanchez

Math- Alexis Moura, Kaziah Hill, Luke Gomes, Sophia Alkaul, Xiomara Santos-Colon

Science- Gabriela DaSilva, Ligia Miketta, Jason Loh, Luke Perley, Jennifer Borucki

Social Studies- Kelsi Boath, Michael Ullrich, Josmarie Candelario Ramos, Avalina Maurati, Matthew Diaz

Effort- Emily Carlin, Daniel Connolly, Lorissa Potje, Sean Nunes-Enxuto, Diana Acosta Garcia, Daniel Kim, Veronica Shuby, Joseph Giovannini, Alyssa Dymerski, Joseph Ciambriello

Student of the Year Awards Were Given to Students Who Showed Excellence in Unified Arts:

Business Technology- Alyssa Jardim, Joseph Ciccone

Exploring World Cultures Mia Kmetz, Connor Dapp

3D Art & Design- Annelyse Sherman, Jase Co

2D Art & Illustration- Kaitlin Csech, Jacob Villalobos

Communications Technology- Giovanna Gonzalez, Deepak Prakash

World Music Tour- Sophia Curran, Joseph Reynolds

Jazz Choir- Andrea Rueda, Jeffrey Santos

Music Production- Grace McPadden, Matheus De Almeida

Band- Lilian Cable, Daniel Kim

The Inventor’s Lab Emma D’Amico, Joseph Savino

The Life Lab- Greta Parkes, Shayaan Dabiran

Physical Education- Valery Krylova, Trevor Kellogg