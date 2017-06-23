Shelton Herald

Shelton Trails Work Party Saturday June 24

By Shelton Herald on June 23, 2017

June 248:30 – Abbey Wright (Nells Rock Rd.)

Meet the group of volunteers at 8:30 a.m. at the parking area (across from the pond at L’Hermitage condominiums). They’ll be dealing with overgrowth and a wet trail. Bring loppers, pruners, or rakes. Dress for the weather, but especially wear sturdy work gloves.`Bug juice will be provided.

Upcoming Work Parties
July 8 – Eklund Garden

July 22 – Paugussett Trail at Wiacek Farm

(Note: Parents, this is another opportunity for your high school sons and daughters to earn some community service hours and at the same time learn a little about our trail system. Shove ’em out the door for a few hours to do something useful!)

