New student registration opens the week of Aug. 21

The Shelton School System will hold registration at all schools for all new students the week of August 21, 2017. Each school will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive students new to our school district on Monday through Friday.

All parents seeking to enroll their student(s) in the Shelton School System will be asked to supply a current Connecticut driver’s license along with two forms of verification of local residency. Documents that will be accepted include: mortgage receipt, rental receipt or copy of a lease, utility bills (gas, electric, telephone, Cable TV). The documents must be brought to the school at the time of registration.

Parents are asked to supply the school with the child’s official birth certificate or passport (if needed). Parents must supply the child’s immunization records. Immunizations for protection against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT), polio (OPV-IPV), measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and Haemophilus Influenzae type B (Hib) are required under state law for all students to enter school. Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before January 1, 2018 and must have had a varicella vaccine. Hepatitis B vaccine series is required for all students born after January 1, 1994. A second (booster) dose of either measles or MMR is required prior to 7th grade.

Students entering 7th grade must have a completed physical with updated immunizations including Hepatitis B.

Students entering 8th grade must have completed the Hepatitis B series. Children who have not had chickenpox prior to 7th grade must have a varicella vaccine prior to entry into 7 th grade. Shelton High School freshmen must have a completed physical and updated immunizations prior to beginning their sophomore year.

All students without required immunizations and physical may not attend school

Parents whose child/children have special needs are asked to call the office of Curriculum, Instruction and Support Services so that the school records can be received before the start of school (924-1023, ext. 319).