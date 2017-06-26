Library events

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursdays, July 6 & July 13, 11 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session!!

Sing Me A Fairy Tale – Thursday, July 6 & July 13, 3:30 p.m. Kids are invited to a musical storytelling series that incorporates singing, dancing, props, and rhythm instruments! Instructor Michelle Urban will encourage families to explore fairy tale themes in a new way! Register for each week separately.

Show-and-Tell Stories – Fridays, July 7 & July 14, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs! Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. Younger visitors are welcome at the 10:30 A.M. session. The 11 A.M. session includes a bonus craft or game! (Stories at the Dog Park on July 21 with rain date on July 28. If held on either the 21 or 28, this will replace Show-and- Tell Stories).

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, July 7, 1 p.m., Threading the Needle by Marie Bostwick will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. This novel follows the lives of a quilter’s club group, their friendships and support of one another. Wish You Well by David Baldacci will be the August reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

The Fairy Rebel Discussion & Craft! – Monday, July 10, Children in grades 2-5 can borrow a copy of Lynne Reid Banks; story about a fairy who gets into trouble for using magic to help humans! Read at home. Then, come to the discussion and make a craft!

Wayback Wednesday at the Schoolhouse! – Wednesday, July 12 & July 19, 10:30 a.m., Meet Ms. Marissa at the Shelton History Center’s Schoolhouse! Each week, kids, ages 5-8, can travel way back in time while listening to a fun historical picture book! Then, make a craft or play a game! Register for each session separately.

As I See It – Wednesday, July 12, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Pizza Afternoon – Wednesday, July 12 & July 19, 1:30 p.m., Teens in grades 7-12 can enjoy pizza while hanging out with friends. Crafty teens may also make a different small project each week. Register for each Wednesday separately starting June 21. July 12 is God’s Eye Turtles, and July 19 is Pop Art Perler Beads.

Canine Book Buddies – Saturday, July 15, 10:15 a.m., Families with kids in grades K-6 can reserve a 15-minute time slot to read to ZuZu, a standard poodle certified by Therapy Dogs International! Registration is required.

The Reluctant Dragon Puppet Show – Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m., Lionheart Puppet Company presents the story of Harold, a boy who must convince the villagers that a dragon in the mountains just wants to be friends.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, July 6 & July 13, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Life is Art – Thursdays, July 6 & July 13, 6:30 p.m., Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

MS Support Group – Monday, July 10, 2 p.m., Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

SW CAPA – Monday, July 10. 6 p.m., South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Build-a- palooza – Tuesdays, July 11 & July 18, All Ages welcome to attend as we “build” something unique each week using recycled materials! This is a hands-on program (no hard hats or previous building experience required ).

Knit! – Tuesday, July 11 & July 18, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Homeschool Art Club – Tuesday, July 11, 6 p.m., Homeschooled children, elementary-aged, will learn about art techniques, history, and appreciation monthly through a book and an art project. Registration required, call 203-924- 9461.

Mr. Bungles Fun Show – Wednesday, July 12, 1:30 p.m., Another great Summer Reading Performer! Enjoyed by all ages, Mr. Bungles will amaze families with his comedic juggling talents. Free Tickets will be given our 30 minutes before the performance.

Safe Sitter Class – Thursday, July 13, 11:30 a.m., Join Ms. Dee Kopec, of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. Class runs from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 PM. For more information or to register (we only have a couple of openings) please contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924-7614 or at [email protected]