Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on June 26, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

On June 19 at 12:39 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #19 Congress Avenue. There was no fire. One engine and one utility truck responded.

 

On June 19 at 1:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton High School #120 Meadow Street. There was no fire. a smoke detector beam was activated by sprinkler contractors. One engine responded.

 

On June 19 at 6:10 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #22 Round Hill Road. There was no fire. Two engines and a tower truck responded.

 

On June 19 at 7:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a power line down in the road on Green Acre Drive. One engine responded.

 

On June 20 at 9:29 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Ripton Housing Complex #423 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One unit responded.

 

On June 20 at 11:50 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at Bed Bath & Beyond at #862 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. One engine, one ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

 

On June 20 at 2:26 p.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #784 River Road. Two engines responded.

 

On June 20 at 8:01 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a diesel fuel spill on Beardsley Road. One engine and one utility truck responded.

 

On June 21 at 12:15 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road Route 110 near Nicholdale Road. One engine responded.

 

On June 21 at 3:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5, and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #520 Walnut Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. One engine responded.

 

On June 21 at 6:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of power lines down in the area of Wooster Street. One engine responded.

 

On June 21 at 6:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of power lines down in the area of Kings Highway. One engine responded.

 

On June 21 at 7:53 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Walnut Tree Hill Road and Beverly Hill Drive. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

 

On June 21 at 11:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #19 Heather Ridge. There was no fire. One engine and a tower truck responded.

 

On June 22 at 10 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to power lines down on Waverly Road. One engine responded.

 

On June 22 at 2:51 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Mill Street. One engine responded.

 

On June 23 at 2:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to a report of a possible structure fire in a furnace room at #97 Blueberry Lane. There was no fire. a broken steam pipe on a boiler caused the incident. Three engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

 

On June 23 at 11:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #23 Naugatuck Avenue. There was no fire. one engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 24 at 9:44 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call at #77 Sinsabaugh Heights #187 Meadow Street. One utility truck responded.

 

On June 24 at 3:03 p.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to #722 River Road to assist EMS with a patient at a marina.

 

On June 24 at 4:08 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of #12 Maple Avenue for overhead power lines on fire. One engine responded.

 

On June 25 at 7:54 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue for a person stuck in an elevator. One engine responded.

 

On June 25 at 2:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #17 Longmeadow Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

 

On June 25 at 3:17 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking food caused the alarm. Two engines, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

 

On June 26 at 1:06 a.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to #62 Wakeley Street for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

 

On June 26 at 5:12 a.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm at #580 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

Related posts:

  1. Let’s keep cookouts safe
  2. Agency invites public comment on state accreditation efforts
  3. Man arrested for breaking into Rita’s Italian Ice
  4. Fire log
Previous Post Library events Next Post Girl Scouts to donate 200 cans of food to local shelters
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress