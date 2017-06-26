On June 19 at 12:39 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #19 Congress Avenue. There was no fire. One engine and one utility truck responded.

On June 19 at 1:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton High School #120 Meadow Street. There was no fire. a smoke detector beam was activated by sprinkler contractors. One engine responded.

On June 19 at 6:10 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #22 Round Hill Road. There was no fire. Two engines and a tower truck responded.

On June 19 at 7:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a power line down in the road on Green Acre Drive. One engine responded.

On June 20 at 9:29 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Ripton Housing Complex #423 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One unit responded.

On June 20 at 11:50 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at Bed Bath & Beyond at #862 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. One engine, one ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On June 20 at 2:26 p.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #784 River Road. Two engines responded.

On June 20 at 8:01 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a diesel fuel spill on Beardsley Road. One engine and one utility truck responded.

On June 21 at 12:15 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road Route 110 near Nicholdale Road. One engine responded.

On June 21 at 3:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5, and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #520 Walnut Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On June 21 at 6:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of power lines down in the area of Wooster Street. One engine responded.

On June 21 at 6:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of power lines down in the area of Kings Highway. One engine responded.

On June 21 at 7:53 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Walnut Tree Hill Road and Beverly Hill Drive. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On June 21 at 11:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #19 Heather Ridge. There was no fire. One engine and a tower truck responded.

On June 22 at 10 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to power lines down on Waverly Road. One engine responded.

On June 22 at 2:51 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Mill Street. One engine responded.

On June 23 at 2:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to a report of a possible structure fire in a furnace room at #97 Blueberry Lane. There was no fire. a broken steam pipe on a boiler caused the incident. Three engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On June 23 at 11:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #23 Naugatuck Avenue. There was no fire. one engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 24 at 9:44 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call at #77 Sinsabaugh Heights #187 Meadow Street. One utility truck responded.

On June 24 at 3:03 p.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to #722 River Road to assist EMS with a patient at a marina.

On June 24 at 4:08 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of #12 Maple Avenue for overhead power lines on fire. One engine responded.

On June 25 at 7:54 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue for a person stuck in an elevator. One engine responded.

On June 25 at 2:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #17 Longmeadow Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On June 25 at 3:17 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking food caused the alarm. Two engines, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On June 26 at 1:06 a.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 responded to #62 Wakeley Street for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

On June 26 at 5:12 a.m. the Pine Rock Park Co #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm at #580 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.