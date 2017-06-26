Shelton Herald

Girl Scouts to donate 200 cans of food to local shelters

By Shelton Herald on June 26, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Girl Scout Troop 60058 scouts Maranda, Kelly, Kayla, Grace and Lily in front of some of the food raised at their recent “Enchantment Under the Sea Social.”

 

Girl Scout Troop 60058 invited guests to its recent “Enchantment Under the Sea Social” to bring healthy proteins for food insecure families in Connecticut.

The troop collected around two hundred cans of tuna, beans and assorted vegetables, along with a variety of shelf-stable boxed and jarred foods. They are distributing the food to local homeless shelters and food pantries.

These seventh grade girls are honor students, musicians, scientists and activists who believe in reaching out to their community in meaningful ways. They intend to hold future food-raisers to help families in need.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Fire log Next Post Plumb Memorial library hosts Summer Reading Kick-off event
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress