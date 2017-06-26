Girl Scouts to donate 200 cans of food to local shelters

Girl Scout Troop 60058 invited guests to its recent “Enchantment Under the Sea Social” to bring healthy proteins for food insecure families in Connecticut.

The troop collected around two hundred cans of tuna, beans and assorted vegetables, along with a variety of shelf-stable boxed and jarred foods. They are distributing the food to local homeless shelters and food pantries.

These seventh grade girls are honor students, musicians, scientists and activists who believe in reaching out to their community in meaningful ways. They intend to hold future food-raisers to help families in need.