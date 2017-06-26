Shelton Herald

Plumb Memorial library hosts Summer Reading Kick-off event

By Shelton Herald on June 26, 2017

Families were given the opportunity to apply for library cards and check out books to get a head start on their summer reading at the Plumb Memorial Summer Reading Kick-off event.

The Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton recently hosted a district wide kick off event with the Shelton Libraries and the city’s school system.

Coordinated by Maria Zampano, TESOL Instructor, Children’s Librarians Maura Gualtiere and Marissa Correia, families were given the opportunity to apply for library cards and check out books to get a head start on their summer reading.  Activities were provided for the kids enjoyment and pizza and drinks were served.

Summer Reading programs are taking place all summer long at the Shelton Public Libraries and can be accessed at www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

If you have any questions, contact the Plumb Memorial Library for more information (203) 924-1580.

