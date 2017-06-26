The Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton recently hosted a district wide kick off event with the Shelton Libraries and the city’s school system.

Coordinated by Maria Zampano, TESOL Instructor, Children’s Librarians Maura Gualtiere and Marissa Correia, families were given the opportunity to apply for library cards and check out books to get a head start on their summer reading. Activities were provided for the kids enjoyment and pizza and drinks were served.

Summer Reading programs are taking place all summer long at the Shelton Public Libraries and can be accessed at www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

If you have any questions, contact the Plumb Memorial Library for more information (203) 924-1580.