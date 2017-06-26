Shelton Herald

Pinta and Nina, replicas of Columbus’ ships arrive in Bridgeport

By HAN Network on June 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. the ‘Pinta’ and the ‘Nina,’ replicas of Columbus’ ships, will arrive in Bridgeport. The ships will be docked at Captain’s Cove Seaport on Bostwick Avenue, 1 Bostwick Avenue, Bridgeport until their departure early Wednesday morning July 5.

The ships will be open to the general public on Thursday, June 29.

The Nina was built by hand and without the use of power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica ever built. The ‘Pinta’ recently was built in Brazil and is a larger version of the archetypal caravel. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the fifteenth century.

While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for students 5-16. Children 4 and under are free. The ships are open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations are required.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member should call 787-672-2152 or visit ninapinta.org, click on ‘Take a Tour’ and fill out online form. Minimum of 15, $5 per person; no maximum. Email [email protected]

