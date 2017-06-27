Mother, son arrested for larceny following two year investigation

Ansonia police arrested a mother and son for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly relative’s investment accounts.

Kristina, 62, and Joseph Ukanowicz, 29, of 195 Canal Street in Shelton are mother and son. They were both arrested on warrants following a two year investigation conducted by Detective Stephen Adcox into the theft of “tens of thousands of dollars” from Kristina’s mother while she was power of attorney over her mother’s finances.

According to police, the theft took place over a three-year period while the victim was in her eighties.

The victim’s bank and investment accounts went from having combined balances of over $200,000 to having a negative balance of over $1,000 during the time Kristina was power of attorney.

Through his investigation, Det. Adcox showed a pattern of spending and withdrawals that increased “disproportionately” from the time period before Kristina took over as power of attorney to her time as power of attorney.

Det. Adcox’s investigation also identified Joseph as being involved in the theft.

During interviews with both Kristina and Joseph, each admitted to a role in the theft but blamed each other for the majority of the theft.

On June 16, Joseph was arrested by warrant for first degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny.

10 days later, Kristina was arrested by warrant for first degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny.

Joseph appeared in court on June 19, was held on $50,000 bond and is currently incarcerated at the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

Kristina was held on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court today, June 27.