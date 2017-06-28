Shelton Herald

Shelton-Derby to hold fireworks July 3 at 7 p.m.

The Derby-Shelton Fireworks will be held in downtown Shelton at the Riverwalk on Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.. The Associated Concert will begin at 7 p.m. The rain date will be Wednesday July 5.

