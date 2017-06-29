Obituary: Heidi Crute, 46, of Shelton

Heidi Crute, 46, of Shelton, died June 22.

Born May 10, 1971, in Derby, daughter of the late Arthur and Linda Forsyth Schultz.

Survived by daughter, Kailynne Crute of Port Chester, N.Y., sister, Vicki Boxberger of Swan Lake, N.Y., brother, Arthur Schultz of Prospect, aunt, Loreen Williams and husband, Howell of Ansonia, two nieces and two nephews.

Services: Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Private burial: Riverside Cemetery, Shelton.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.