Police remind residents to lock vehicles

The Shelton Police Department have responded to different areas of town over the past few weeks for unlocked vehicles being gone through during the overnight hours. With the Holiday weekend approaching, where people will be attending picnics, parks, and the Shelton Fireworks scheduled for Monday July 3, 2017 residents are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock their vehicles when left unattended.
