Shelton Herald

Downtown Sounds summer concert series to return to Shelton July 21

By Shelton Herald on June 29, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank announced the third annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton on Fridays – July 21, July 28 and August 4 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Food trucks will include: Pierogies on Wheels, Ritas Italian Ice, Fryborg, Shoreline Prime Meats & Deli, Sal’s Pizza Truck, Dad’s Food Truck and Tipsy Cones.

The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested contribution of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community. There is a rain date of August 11 and all information will be updated at www.celebrateshelton.com.

Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank, with support from R.D. Scinto, City of Shelton, Electri-Cable Assemblies, Valley Community Foundation, TD Bank, Hocon Gas, People’s United Bank, Caloroso Eatery & Bar, Sikorsky Credit Union, Venman & Co, OEM Controls, Kindred Spirits & Wine, D’Addario, Honey Cell, Peralta Design, Doggie Styles and J&L Enterprises.

Related posts:

  1. CT Presidential Primary: Tuesday, April 26
  2. Family thanks community for support in time of need
  3. LETTER–Voting is an American’s duty
  4. Fire log
Previous Post Obituary: Denis Fortin, 78, of Easton
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress