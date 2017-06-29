Downtown Sounds summer concert series to return to Shelton July 21

Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank announced the third annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton on Fridays – July 21, July 28 and August 4 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Food trucks will include: Pierogies on Wheels, Ritas Italian Ice, Fryborg, Shoreline Prime Meats & Deli, Sal’s Pizza Truck, Dad’s Food Truck and Tipsy Cones.

The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested contribution of $5 to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community. There is a rain date of August 11 and all information will be updated at www.celebrateshelton.com.

Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks at Veterans Memorial Park is sponsored by Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank, with support from R.D. Scinto, City of Shelton, Electri-Cable Assemblies, Valley Community Foundation, TD Bank, Hocon Gas, People’s United Bank, Caloroso Eatery & Bar, Sikorsky Credit Union, Venman & Co, OEM Controls, Kindred Spirits & Wine, D’Addario, Honey Cell, Peralta Design, Doggie Styles and J&L Enterprises.