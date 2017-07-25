Shelton Herald

Man arrested for grabbing two nephews by their necks

By Aaron Berkowitz on July 25, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Robert Hoha Jr.

A Shelton man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly grabbing his two juvenile nephews by the necks.

On Wednesday, July 19 the Shelton Police responded to a family and children complaint. Investigating officers learned that two alleged  juvenile victims returned to their mother’s house after spending the weekend at their father’s house in Shelton.

According to a statement from Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police, both children reported to their mother that over the weekend their uncle, Robert

Hoha Jr., 39, who resides with their father, grabbed each one of them by their necks.

After interviewing several family members and based on the investigation, officers applied for an arrest warrant for Hoha Jr. in regards to the incident.

Hoha was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree assault disorderly conduct, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and second degree strangulation on July 21.  His bond was set at $100,000 and he appeared in court July 24.

