By Shelton Herald on July 25, 2017

Carol Zygmunt, 31, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, use of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence on July 20. Zygmunt’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

Geoffrey L. Hewey, 34, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on July 20. Hewey’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court July 21.

Keith Scibek, 37, was arrested and charged with violating his  probation on July 19. Scibek’s bond was set at $25,000 and appeared in court the same day of his arrest.

Kathleen Iannone, 59, of Shelton was arrested and charged with illegal possession on July 18. Iannone was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 1.

Samuel Smith, 34, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with illegal possession, use of drug paraphernalia, illegal distribution of a prescription by a non drug dependent person, possession of a controlled substance, and risk of injury to a minor on July 18. Smith’s bond was set at $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

Barbara Jan Buchanan, 57, of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of probation on July 18. Buchanan’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Christopher Samuel Casiano, 34, of Shelton was arrested and charged with reckless driving, third degree criminal mischief, and following too close with the intent to harass on July 18. Casiano was released by police the date of his arrest on a promise to appear in court Aug. 1.

