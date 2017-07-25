Shelton Herald

Two-year-old Terrier Mix available for adoption

By Julie Miller on July 25, 2017

Martin

Martin is a 2-year-old neutered male Terrier Mix.  He is active and still needs a little training.  He is best as the only pet.  Visit Martin and other dogs and cats available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

