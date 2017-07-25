Obituary: Sylvia Greer James, 87, of Huntington

Sylvia Greer James, 87, of Huntington, principal of Banneker Gifted and Talented School, Indiana, wife of the late Robert Bronson James Sr., died July 21.

Born in Asheville, N.C., to the late Etta and Henry Greer.

Survived by two sons, Robert B. James Jr. of Huntington, and Henry G. James of East Lansing, Mich., three grandsons, three granddaughters, three nieces, a nephew, and many other relatives and friends.

Also predeceased by sisters, Marie White, Dorothy Smith and Clara Greer.

Services: Friday, July 28, 10:15 a.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Friday, 9:15-10:15 a.m., funeral home.