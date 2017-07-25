Shelton Herald

Obituary: Joseph S. Tichy, 93, of Shelton

July 25, 2017

Joseph S. Tichy, 93, of Shelton, husband of the late Anna Pawlowski Tichy, machinist at Avco Lycoming, died July 25, in the River Glen Nursing Center.

Born in Shelton on June 11, 1924, son of the late Joseph and Frances (Zak) Tichy; U.S. Army Aircorp, World War II.

Survived by children, Paula DeZinno and her husband, Robert, Joseph E. Tichy and his wife, Linda, and the late John Tichy, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and sibling, Frances Turecek.

Also predeceased by three brothers, Jeremiah Tichy, Emil Tichy, and Vincent W. Tichy,  and sister, Mary Ecsedy.

Calling hours: Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: 11:15 a.m., at the funeral home, and noon, in St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery Derby.

