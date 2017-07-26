DiMatteo Group hires new account manager

DiMatteo Group recently hired Tracey A. Suess as a personal lines account manager for their Shelton branch.

In her new position, Suess is a liaison for claims, endorsements and billing issues for DiMatteo Group’s personal lines clients. She provides customer service to the firm’s personal lines clients and assists them in making appropriate insurance decisions for their individual needs.

Suess brings more than 25 years of personal lines experience to her new position at DiMatteo Group, as a customer service representative and most recently as an account manager for several insurance agencies in the state. She has been a licensed customer service representative since 1984.