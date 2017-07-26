SHS alumni takes part in global car competition

Two graduates of Shelton High took their passion for engineering to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, where they are now a part of a team of 30-plus students that constructs a car every year from the ground up to compete in competitions across the world.

Tyler Tallo, 21, of Shelton, graduated from SHS in 2014 and was a part of the school’s robotics team for all four years he attended. Dakota McDonough, 20, of Shelton, graduated in 2015 and was also a part of the school’s robotics team for all four years that she attended.

Fast-forwarding to 2017, both SHS alum play important roles on a competitive design team that is almost entirely designed, constructed, and completed by students.

The team, RIT Racing, annually participates in a competition called “Formula SAE,” which is essentially where student-built and driven cars compete on and off the track. RIT Racing attends three competitions per year. In 2017, the team traveled to Michigan, Canada, Hungary, and Germany to compete.

According to the team’s website rit.edu/kgcoe/formula/about.php, its goal is to show the world its strength and compete with a variety of highly skilled teams.

RIT Racing’s current car, F25, has competed twice already. At FSAE Michigan the team finished 9th out of 110. Then, in Barrie, Ontario at Formula North, the team finished 7th out of 30 teams.

“This car is currently in Germany testing with a host team (High Octane Motorsports, out of Erlangen, Germany) and next week, the car will be competing at Formula Student East in Budapest, Hungary,” said Tallo, who is the team’s lead engineer.



F-25 is built for tight courses and cornering ability so by design its top speed only reaches 65 miles per hour.

Tallo is responsible for designing and fabricating the car’s electronic systems and said the team has plans to continue to compete against other top ranked programs across the world.

“We will continue to build two cars, one electric and one gasoline powered. As well as compete in more overseas competitions where the the skill level of teams is higher,” said Tallo.

To follow RIT Racing’s daily tasks and accomplishments visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RITRacing/.