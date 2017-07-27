Shelton Herald

Garden club to host Connecticut wildflowers program Aug. 7

Master Gardener & Member of the Bethany Garden Club Jude Hsiang will visit the Olde Ripton Garden Club at its Aug. 7 meeting.

Jude will present a program on Connecticut Wildflowers to the audience. She is a UConn Certified Horticultural Professional and a CNLA Accredited Nursery Professional who grew up in Maine and enjoyed many hikes through the tree farm that her forester father maintained on their property. She has a strong interest in native plants and woodlands and serves on the boards of the Connecticut Botanical Society and the Experiment Station Associates.

The program is open to the public and refreshments are provided. The club is always looking for new members at all levels of gardening to join. The cost for an annual membership is $25.

Non-member fee is $5 to attend this program. There will also be an optional Chinese lunch served which consist of an additional $6 fee. The meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at the Plumb Memorial Library, Community Room (downstairs), 65 Wooster Street in Shelton.  For more info visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org.

