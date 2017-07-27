Shelton Herald

Crystal needs a home

By HAN Network on July 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Crystal is an adorable, gray, brown and white female spayed petite tabby mix cat, about 5-6-years-old.

She may be shy at first, but quickly comes around. She will be very affectionate once she knows you. She also is mellow, healthy and loves attention. She may follow you around at times and is a real sweetheart.

Crystal is a real lovebug. She prefers to be only cat, but may be fine with a mellow dog. She also would be great company for someone alone.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

Crystal

Crystal

