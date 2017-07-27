Shelton Herald

Two-vehicle crash closes Exit 12 Northbound Rt. 8

By Aaron Berkowitz on July 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Traffic is backed up along Rt. 8 Northbound near Exit 12

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash heading Southbound near Exit 12 in Shelton this morning.

At Approximately 10:03 a.m. this morning along Route 8,  between exits 11 and 12, a two vehicle crash with at least one serious injury occurred. Extrication was required.

According to the Public Information Officer for State Police Kelly Grant, one person was transported to St. Vincent and the other person was transported to Bridgeport hospital shortly after the vehicle crash that closed the Northbound side of Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton.

The crash is currently being investigated, the right lane heading Southbound near Exit 12 is closed, and Route 8 heading Northbound is closed, according to Grant.

