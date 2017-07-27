Obituary: Steven Glowa, 61, of Shelton

Steven Glowa, 61, of Shelton, worked for the Aquarion Water Company, died July 26, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Born in Bridgeport on May 18, 1956, son of Margaret (Beaton) Glowa and the late John Glowa.

Also survived by children, Jeffrey Glowa and Leanne Honious and her husband, Zane, two grandchildren, a brother, John Glowa, four nephews, and several great nieces and nephews, and his former wife, Cheryl Rich.

Also predeceased by a brother, Andrew Glowa.

Calling hours: Saturday, Aug. 5, 9-11 a.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. A funeral service will begin in the funeral home at 11. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, care of St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606, or Water for People at waterforpeople.org.