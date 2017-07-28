New art school opens in Shelton

British-American artist Alan Falk announced the opening of his art program in Shelton for students of all skill levels, ages 12 through adult.

Falk is offering help to students who wish to enhance their skills through private and small group settings where they will be taught to see, draw and paint accurately in pencil, charcoal, pastels, watercolor and acrylic painting, incorporating lessons on color theory, composition, creation of depth and perspective and more.

Private and group lessons will meet on weekday afternoons. Groups are limited to four students to ensure individualized attention. Private lessons in oil painting are available for advanced level students.

Falk will conduct open class days on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21, 22 at his art studio/classroom at 36 Manton Street in Shelton for interested students. These one-hour informational sessions are offered at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and will include demonstrations and mini-lessons. Refreshments will be supplied.

Pre registration is suggested. RSVP by Friday, Aug. 18 at www.alanfalkstudio.com

For further information contact Alan Falk at 203-906-3459 or email [email protected]